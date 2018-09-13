Redding elementary, middle school to remain on bottled water

Due to excessive sodium and chloride concentrations in the wells at John Read Middle School and Redding Elementary School, students at both schools will be drinking bottled water until further notice.

Both schools have been using bottled water for drinking and cooking — “anything that has to do with consuming the water,” said Scott Reiss, director of finance and operations at Easton, Redding, and Region 9, which is Joel Barlow High School.

Redding Elementary School went on bottled water in October of 2016. John Read Middle School went on bottled water in late October and early November of 2017.

There are free-standing coolers in both schools for all students and staff to access as often as they want.

Well water is still being used at both schools for sanitary purposes.

After routine water testing detected high levels of sodium and chloride in the water, the schools consulted the Redding Health Department, according to Reiss, which led to them going on bottled water.

At its December 2017 meeting, the Redding Board of Education requested Reiss “undertake a more thorough analysis to understand what the issue was and what were the options to do something about it,” Reiss said.

It took six months to complete the report. The results were presented at the Sept. 4 Redding Board of Education meeting.

Shelton-based WSP visited both schools to test the water.

Sources of the elevated concentrations of sodium and chloride at the schools can include salt storage facilities, road salting, and backwash water from water softeners, according to the study. However, no single source was able to be confirmed as the primary one, the study said.

Improving water quality

There are a number of alternatives to get “good well water” but all “would be expensive, and there would be no guarantee there wouldn’t eventually be the same issue,” Reiss said.

Alternatives to improve water quality include installing water treatment equipment to reduce the sodium and chloride, locating and drilling a new water-supply well, and connecting to a public water supply system.

Continuing to use bottled water for the foreseeable future is currently the most cost-effective option, according to Reiss.

“From here on out, the cost to maintain bottled water is not that high, and if we were to pursue any of the other alternatives it would take us 10-plus years even to break even,” he said.

People should know what’s in their water, according to Reiss.

“It’s an awareness thing. The chloride is the big issue since is it corrodes pipes and you can get leaking.”

According to a study by the Connecticut Department of Public Health, for most people, sodium in a water supply well does not present a substantial health risk because the level in the water is much less than from one’s diet.

However, certain individuals may be placed on low-sodium diets due to heart, kidney or blood pressure conditions. Such individuals should test their water for sodium to make sure that it doesn’t make a substantial contribution to their overall intake level, the study said.

Based on Reiss’s presentation at the Sept 4. board meeting, “We will now start investigating more permanent delivery systems for bottled water at both schools,” he said.