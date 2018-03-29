Redding, Easton, Weston students describe March for Our Lives

Redding resident Tallulah Whaley, 13, who went to Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally in Hartford, said being labeled part of the lockdown generation is very sad.

“We have been called this because we have grown up having lockdown drills in our classrooms. During school hours when we are supposed to be learning, we shouldn’t have to practice what we are supposed to do if someone comes in and tries to kill us,” said Whaley, an eighth grader at John Read Middle School.

The Hartford event was one of dozens held across the country in an effort to take a stand against mass school shootings.

Speakers at the Hartford march included U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, as well as those who lost loved ones in the school shooting at Sandy Hook.

Mackenzie Wenzel of Easton, who also went to the Hartford rally, said it was a day she will never forget.

The Barlow senior described her experience as “amazing.”

She said it was “incredibly empowering” to be a student at the march, since a large focus of the event was on her generation.

Cavalry

“We are the cavalry coming — and we are coming to fix the problems that older generations have not been able to solve in the past,” said Wenzel, who went to the march with her mother, Elizabeth, on a bus that left from Joel Barlow High School in Redding. “We are going to be the generation that solves these problems in America. We were told to be persistent, and to raise our voice when we have to.”

Wenzel said the event made her feel “validated for what I believe, and empowered by other people around me and by adults who want to see students like myself go out and make changes,” she said, adding she walked away “feeling motivated to continue to fight to make actual legislation and change happen.”

The Nov. 6 election will be the first for which Wenzel will be old enough to vote.

“I definitely am so excited to be able to have a concrete voice in our governing system,” said Wenzel, who is Barlow’s school president.

She added she is disappointed that Barlow “has issues with apathy.”

“Students don’t want to get involved in things,” she said.

She said the most recent election made her see how important it is to exercise one’s right to vote.

“It showed voters how not coming to the polls can make a huge difference,” she said. “Rain, shine, or snowstorm, I’ll be there. I will do whatever it takes to get to the polls.”

Whaley said she was especially motivated by all the young people who spoke at the march.

“This whole movement is really about the students — this was run and led by and for students,” she said.

According to Whaley, speakers mentioned two bills that are currently before the state legislature — one to ban bump stocks and one to ban ghost guns.

Bump stocks are used to alter a semiautomatic weapon and have it fire like an automatic weapon.

Ghost guns are firearms without serial numbers.

“Ghost guns are unregistered and untraceable guns and are extremely dangerous,” she said.

“These bills are a small step forward in the legislative process,” she said.

Redding resident Mary Ann Carmen said that at the march, she felt “there was a seismic shift in energy, and it was powerful.”

“Awestruck, filled with hope about our country’s future, my husband, Andy, and I listened to all the young people who spoke and felt immense gratitude for their empathy and the American values on display,” Carmen said. “These voices were sincere, smart, brave, and wiser beyond their years. This is a wisdom they really shouldn’t have, if only older generations had faced head-on the hard truths about guns, racism, and the importance of robust civic engagement.”

Carmen said she is interested in hearing more about Will Haskell, one of the speakers at the march, who is running for a state Senate seat.

“We need young politicians to run for office who care about staying in a thriving state, and offer real change, and solutions to its problems.”

Weston

Weston High senior Elissa Teles attended the Washington, D.C., March for Our Lives, leaving on a bus at 5 a.m. from Newtown High School.

“A group in Newtown organized buses to leave from there; more than 400 people from Newtown and surrounding towns left from there,” she said.

Teles, 18, organized the Weston High School walkout to protest gun violence on March 14. The walkout saw approximately 600 Weston High students leave their classrooms to show solidarity with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Teles made the decision to go to the march in Washington because she wanted to “go where the problem starts.”

“I considered going to the march in New York City, but I wanted to go where decisions to stop gun violence can be made,” said Teles. “The buildings we marched alongside are the buildings occupied with the people who can support us.”

Teles arrived in Washington around noon. She stood in the crowd and watched the speeches from Parkland survivors and other victims of gun violence.

She said the speech by Edna Chavez, a 17-year-old Los Angeles resident, resonated with her the most because they’re both Hispanic. Chavez’s brother Ricardo was killed in a shooting in Los Angeles in 2007.

“I’m Hispanic and I’ve always lived in a suburban area,” said Teles. “I’m distanced from issues of gun violence that other Hispanics face in urban areas like Los Angeles, Austin or Miami every day.”

Teles said Chavez’s speech was “particularly impactful” because it showcased the importance of intersectionality.

“The gun problem is beyond me — many other communities face this issue,” said Teles. “To see a Hispanic girl that is my age have that platform on a national stage was really great.”

Teles said the streets of Washington were packed and there were large screens scattered throughout the march route so attendees could see the speeches as they were happening.

“The march was very comforting,” said Teles. “I was around so many strangers who are so impacted by this issue that they decided to go to Washington themselves. It was inspiring.”

Teles said she is constantly reminding her peers to register to vote. She plans attend American University in Washington this fall and will continue to remain involved politically.

“I plan to stay politically active,” said Teles. “I want my voice to be heard and I want to create as much good as I can.”