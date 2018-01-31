Redding, Easton, Weston: Police log, arrests

Redding

Driving while intoxicated

On Sunday, Jan. 27, a call came in of a person driving erratically. Michael Peterson, 43, of Danbury, was stopped and arrested for operating under the influence,

He was released on $200 cash bond. His court date is Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. at Danbury Superior Court.

Motor vehicle theft

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Allison Napolitano, 27, was arrested for taking her father’s car without permission.

Her father reported the car stolen. Police also discovered that there was a warrant for her from 2017 for forgery identity theft and larceny. She is being taken to court.

Easton

Suspicious activity

On Monday, Jan. 22, a caller reported receiving an anti-flu vaccine flyer in her mailbox. The flyer outlined how the flu vaccine is not healthy for people. The caller wanted the incident on file.

Warrant for arrest

A routine motor vehicle stop on Monday, Jan. 22, for traveling too fast revealed that the driver, Matthew R. Lachowski, had a warrant out for his arrest out of Danbury. Lachowski, of New Milford, was held at the Easton Police Department until the Danbury Police Department took him into custody.

Motor vehicle theft

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, a caller reported that his vehicle had been stolen sometime overnight. His vehicle, on Hickory Knoll Drive, was parked in an open garage with the keys in it. The vehicle is estimated to have been taken sometime between 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, and 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Animal control

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, a local resident borrowed a trap from the animal control officer to capture a squirrel in her bedroom.

Another caller reported a large dark-colored dog in her front yard. She said she had seen the dog on her camera a few nights before and it was now in her yard again. The dog is a black-and-white Lab mix. The police officer reported that the dog has a collar but will not allow anyone to get close enough to read it. The dog ran off.

Illegal dumping

A complainant stated that for the past three years, the dumping of beers cans has been an ongoing issue on Old Oak Road near South Park Avenue.

An officer reported a large television box and a metal desk dumped on South Park Avenue south of Old Oak Road.

An officer reported construction materials dumped over the shoulder of Route 58, south of Route 136. The officer stated there was a Sheetrock taping compound bucket at the top of the hill and the rest of the materials were over the embankment and down the hill.

Theft from a motor vehicle

On Sunday, Jan. 28, three callers on Old Sport Hill Road, Sport Hill Road, and Fresh Meadow Road reported that their vehicles had been entered into overnight.

Weston

Fraud arrest

Tashi Sistrunk, 29, of Bridgeport, was arrested by Weston police on Tuesday, Jan. 16, on charges of illegal use of a credit card, identity theft in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree.

Sistrunk was recently employed as an aide for a resident of Homeward Lane. Relatives of the resident noticed “strange transactions” on her credit card, totaling $458.91.

Packages from the transactions were delivered to Sistrunk’s home and she admitted to making the charges.

Sistrunk claims the resident authorized the purchase of the transactions. She was released on $20,000 bond and was to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 31.