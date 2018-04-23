Redding-Easton student walkout was a ‘call for change’

Although he’s young, Redding resident Buster Whaley, — a sophomore at Joel Barlow High School — already has strong views on school safety and gun control.

On Friday, April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine School shooting, Buster was one of about a dozen students from Barlow and John Read Middle School to walk out of school.

These students — six from John Read and eight from Joel Barlow — walked out without the permission of the school, according to School Superintendent Tom McMorran. They were outside for about 15 minutes.

In an email after the walkout took place, Buster wrote he did so both as a way to honor the students who lost their lives in mass shootings, as well as to take a stand for the need for change in national gun control policies.

“Nineteen years after Columbine, our schools remain just as vulnerable to violence as they were back in 1999,” wrote Buster, 16, a sophomore at Barlow. “The walkout was to honor those killed at Columbine, but it was also a nationwide call for change.”

“Gun violence is one of the leading causes of death in America, and the third leading cause of death in children and teenagers,” Buster wrote. “Though the odds of being killed in a school shooting aren’t very high, 2018 has seen 20 school shootings resulting in injury or death.”

Buster wrote after the first mass school shooting, “You would think lawmakers would try to prevent more from happening. You would think after 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, that action would be taken.”

“But so far, these shootings continue, and the right to bear arms still trumps the safety of American students,” Buster wrote.

McMorran had given parents advance noticed students would face consequences if they decided to walk out on April 20.

In an email he sent to parents of students at Easton, Redding and Region 9 schools on Monday, April 16, titled A Regular School Day, he wrote “the Easton, Redding, and Region 9 districts will not permit a walkout to take place. … Should students elect to walk out, they will receive a consequence consistent with what the administrators would assign for such things as being insubordinate or cutting a class or infringing on the rules for operating the schools.”

In his letter, McMorran further wrote that students do not give up their rights when they enter a school, and those who wish to enact their civil rights should do so, “but not on school grounds during the school day.”

“There are other venues and locations that are appropriate for the expression of one’s beliefs,” McMorran wrote. “April 20th is the anniversary of the Columbine shootings, and it has other connotations. Calls for students or adults to walk out on that day are not primarily intended to be memorial in nature.”

Community response

About 20 people have reacted to a Facebook post about the student walkout on the Redding Pilot website. Six were angry over the students walking out while 13 “liked” the post.

One person wrote: “Students should not be punished for finding their voice.” Another wrote: “I’m surprised (and disappointed) the number wasn’t larger.”

However, one post was in support of the school’s reaction to the walkout yet commented Barlow should have designated an approved time for students to protest.

“I understand why schools are punishing kids for doing so without permission. Above all, schools are responsible for the well-being of their students. Kids walking out without permission and teachers not knowing where they are creates significant concern and cause for alarm for the safety of the students. It sounds like Barlow didn’t provide an approved opportunity for these students to walk out and protest on a nationally recognized day, and that’s what’s disappointing.”

The prior school walkout, which took place March 14 to honor those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., one month prior, had been approved by administration. That day was known as National School Walkout Day.

Aside from Barlow and John Read, the March 14 walkout also involved students at Helen Keller Middle School in Easton.