Redding Cub Scout Pack 118 is welcoming new boys and girls in grades 1-5.

The pack is excited to expand to include girls this year.

The first pack meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m., in the Redding Elementary School cafeteria. All interested families are welcome.

For more information, visit reddingscouts.org or email [email protected] or [email protected].