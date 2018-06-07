Redding Cub Scout Pack holds luau

Redding Cub Scout Pack 118 is holding a Hawaiian-themed luau on Saturday, June 9.

The event will be held at the West Redding Firehouse, 306 Umpawaug Road in Redding.

Festivities start at 2 p.m. with a welcome and orientation. There will be organized games at 3 p.m., followed by a pig roast dinner at 6:30 and a campfire and skits at 7:30.

Boys and girls in grades K-4 are invited to attend.

For more information contact Cubmaster George Hresko at [email protected]

RSVP by Thursday, June 7 at ReddingScouts.org or by email to [email protected]

All children must be accompanied by an adult,