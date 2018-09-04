Redding Country Club receives lower tax assessment

The Office of the Assessor for the town of Redding has issued the following statement about the tax assessment of the Redding Country Club (RCC):

In 2017, the town of Redding properties were re-assessed. The Redding Country Club’s assessment went from $5,669,800 to $3,430,000, a $2,239,800 adjustment. Its taxes were then adjusted from $179,846 down to $108,799; a $71,046 reduction in taxes.

Because the building(s) are valued over $1 million, the Board of Assessment Appeals had to defer the RCC to a court appeal, as per the state statute property tax section 12-111 of the CT General Statutes Title 12, Taxation Chapter 203. The town hired an appraiser who specializes in golf courses, to affirm the value.

Both the town and RCC ended up in a joint meeting where the town attorney and the RCC’s attorney made an informal settlement, reducing the value of the property from $8,099,300 to $4,900,000, hence, the revised tax bill.