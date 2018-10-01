Redding community steps out to build school playground

Redding is all about community, and that was demonstrated this weekend at Redding Elementary School.

In four-hour shifts on Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29, more than 200 volunteers got their hands — and the rest of their bodies — covered in mud outside of Redding Elementary School as they built a new playground.

“Many people helped much more than four hours; some did around eight,” said Sarah O’Dell, PTA President of Redding Elementary School. “Some were there almost all day.”

Volunteers worked under the supervision of specialists from Ultiplay Parks & Playground, who designed the playspace.

Over the course of the two days, members of the Board of Education, police and fire departments, church groups, Boy Scout troops, and the Joel Barlow High School football team all pitched in.

Jobs included mixing cement, digging holes, putting together parts, and sticking poles in the ground.

Redding resident Carolyn Baker, mother of a second-grader, said it’s good for the community to be involved and support the school and its needs.

“They had an aged facility here,” Baker said, as she drained water from the mud. “I thought it was really important as a parent or community member to help out.”

“We come here a lot with our kids and to have something that will serve generations to come is really exciting,” said Alex Zuluaga, parent of a 4- and 6-year-old.

Redding is a “small community,” he said, and “it’s nice that everyone is willing to help out a neighbor.”

George Hresko, Cubmaster of Pack 118, helped out both Friday and Saturday. He said he enjoyed getting the chance to work with the parents of the children in his Pack.

“Many of the community service projects we see in town were completed by the older scouts,” Hresko said. “The RES playground build provided an opportunity for the parents of Pack 118 to come together to not only help contribute to a project in the community, but also one that was focused on our own children’s age.”

“These parents also set a great example of how coming together can make a difference, and how giving some of your time can benefit others,” Hresko said.

Zuluaga, who was mixing cement, digging holes and carrying equipment, added that he’s not a handy person.

“I just followed everyone else’s lead,” he said.

John Reilly, a Board of Education member with two children at the school, said the work was “a bit more intense” than he expected.

“I was truly glad to have the guys from Barlow football and the folks from the fire departments there to help. We’d still be out there if it weren’t for them,” he joked.

Will Denny, a 17-year-old alum of Redding Elementary School who is now captain of the Joel Barlow High School football team — which includes students from Easton as well as Redding — worked on the playground.

“All of us from Barlow football were really glad to be a part of this project. A lot of us went to RES and it was great to be back at our old school and know that we’re helping to make sure that these kids have a safe and fun playground for recess,” Denny said. “Community service is a big part of the culture at Barlow, so doing this was an easy call when we found out about it.”

Mud

The recent heavy rain the area received caused a lot of mud to accumulate in the build area. Angela Caes, vice president of programming at Redding Elementary School, said a drilling company brought fiberglass mats to place over the mud to prevent the machines from sinking into it.

Most of the building went smoothly, according to Christopher Basta, Redding Elementary School assistant principal. However, two issues did arise: First, a Bobcat, which is a miniature excavator, got stuck in the mud for about an hour.

“Parents got right on their cell phones and found a resident who has a truck that has a winch on it,” Basta said. “When the truck arrived, they hooked it up and pulled the Bobcat out of the hole.”

At another point on Friday, while digging one of the holes for footing, volunteers thought they came upon a pipe.

“The head custodian came out and verified it was just a piece of ledge,” Basta said.

While construction of the playground is now complete, students won’t be able to use it right away.

“Everything has to set, including the fresh cement,” O’Dell said. “It also needs to be inspected.”

The old playground, which was built in the 1980s, was torn down Sept. 18. After that, children were able to play on the two other playgrounds at the school.

The upgrade incorporates both traditional and contemporary play structures, according to Basta.

Private donations and grants covered the nearly $50,000 cost of the playground.

“The money the PTA donated was in the form of a $15,000 grant to the Board of Education,” O’Dell said, adding that the PTA also paid for babysitting support and other incidental costs beyond that grant. “The money was from a surplus we had from several years.”

“We try and find meaningful and lasting uses for any annual budget surpluses, and this playground definitely fit the bill,” she added.

First Selectman Julia Pemberton, who spent most of her shift on Saturday shoveling dirt and mulch to fill in the base of the playground, said it was “amazing to see it all come together. There we all were, all walks of Redding, slopping around in the mud, and happy to be there to build a wonderful playground for the children.”

“I love digging in the mud, so I was a happy camper,” Pemberton added. “It was a lot of fun.”