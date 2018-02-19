Redding Civic League hosts budget forum

The Redding Civic League is hosting an informational forum on this year’s town budget process, with featured guests Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton and Board of Finance Chair Dr. Kim Yonkers. The meeting will be held at the Congregational Church, 25 Cross Hwy, Redding, on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.

All interested members of the public are invited to attend. The Redding Civic League is a relatively new group in Redding looking to promote a culture of cooperation in town. The league includes Democrats, Republicans, the unaffiliated, couples, singles, seniors, and parents with and without children in the schools. For more information, contact Todd Trimble at [email protected]