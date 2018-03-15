Redding Civic League hosts budget forum

Redding is a beautiful place to live, Board of Finance Chairman Kim Yonkers said during a forum on the town’s budget process on Tuesday, March 6.

“We are a small town. I think, in terms of Fairfield County, that Redding is a gem,” Yonkers said. “Our housing prices are not as high as neighboring towns and our mill rate is pretty reasonable. Our infrastructure is very modest.”

The forum was hosted by the Redding Civic League, a bipartisan group that strives to “promote a culture of cooperation in town.”

It was held at the Congregational Church in town and featured Yonkers as well as Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton.

It was open to the public and attended by more than two dozen people, including state Rep. William Duff.

On Thursday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m., there will be another meeting on the Redding budget. This will be a public hearing, held by the Redding Board of Finance at the Redding Community Center. Time for public comment will be built into the agenda of the hearing.

Ongoing process

Redding’s budget process never ends, Pemberton said.

“Because the state is in a financially dire situation, we have been getting mid-year cuts municipally all along, which means we have to adjust our spending in accordance with the kind of revenue that is coming in,” she said.

Although the budget process is continual, it begins earnestly in September, according to Pemberton.

At that time, “we discuss with department heads what their wants and needs are going to be for the year and we review the performance of their departments,” Pemberton said. “Then we have our first official sit-down the first week in November.”

The Board of Selectmen then has a budget meeting in January.

Town’s health

Factors used to measure the health of a town include affordability and quality of service, Pemberton said.

Redding asks, What do our residents expect to receive in terms of services, and what can we afford in terms of raising revenue to support those services, she said.

The Housing Affordability Index should also play a role in determining a town’s health, Pemberton said.

This index measures median household income relative to the income needed to purchase a median-priced house.

In terms of per capita income, Redding is the 18th wealthiest town in Connecticut.

However, she said, “some of the less wealthy towns you would think are much more affordable to live in are not.”

If the average cost of living index is 100, Bridgeport is 133.1, Redding is 144.2, and Darien is 146. The highest is Greenwich, at 176.2, Pemberton said.

A budget is driven by a demand for services and how efficiently those services are being provided, according to Pemberton.

In explaining the demand for services, Pemberton said the Redding Police Department has recently been a big focus.

“Many in town have pondered whether or not Redding should go back to a state trooper program. The shift from a resident state trooper program to an organized police department was driven by a dissatisfaction by Redding residents with the service they were getting under the state trooper program,” she said. “It wasn’t a decision made lightly.”

Town’s assets

The wastewater treatment plant in Georgetown is one of the many resources of the town, according to Yonkers.

“It’s costing us money, but we actually have this facility. It was built for us and now we own it,” she said. “It’s not something we can sell, but it’s an asset that’s on our books.”

Yonkers said Redding is fortunate to have some commercial property.

“We don’t have the downtown that Wilton has or that Ridgefield has, but we do have Meadow Ridge (senior living community),” she said.

According to Pemberton, 87% of Redding’s revenue comes from single-family homes. “This is good compared to many of our neighbors,” she said.

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved in Redding, according to Yonkers, who added that this contributes to the town’s desirability.

These include activities at the Mark Twain Library, the Boys & Girls Club, and town government.

In addition, residents can easily learn how decisions are made in town, Yonkers said.

“Meetings are live-streamed and there are minutes, which is helpful for people to get a sense of what’s going on,” she said. “At these meetings, Region 9, Board of Selectmen and Board of Education members go through the budget in great detail.”

Affordability

According to Yonkers, all of Redding’s boards have spent a lot of time looking at numbers “to try and make every penny count,” she said. “We are stretching our dollars on everything to try to keep the town running well and make the town a desirable place to live.”

For Fairfield County, Yonkers said, she feels Redding is a bargain “for what you get for your house and your mill rate.”

When reflecting on the budget, the numbers give only a piece of the whole picture in terms of assessing a town’s financial health, Yonkers said.

“Having said that, I think our financial health is strong but not without challenges,” she said. “And because we are small, it doesn’t take a lot to knock us over, so we have to be very careful.”

Pemberton said feels she is getting a lot more back than what she put in for living in Redding.

“I’m still paying back Redding,” she said, adding that she has lived in town for 29 years and put three children through the schools.

“In terms of the cost per pupil, I would still be here for many more years to give back to Redding what Redding gave me. I’m happy to be here and paying in,” she said. “The more people stay and pay in, the more affordable it is for new people to come, because it’s a good value. It’s about a balance.”