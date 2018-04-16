Redding church announces Charity Golf Outing

The Redding First Church of Christ, Congregational, has announced its annual Charity Golf Outing fundraiser. The outing is Monday, June 18, at the Redding Country Club. Members of the public are invited to enjoy this event while helping worthwhile charities. Non-golfers are invited to help the community by being a sponsor, making a silent auction or raffle prize donation or coming to lunch or dinner for a reasonable cost.

Entry to the outing includes a full round of golf with cart at the private club, full use of the club’s driving range and putting green, barbecue lunch, 18 holes on the club’s course, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and a full sit-down dinner. In addition to the golf, the event will feature on-course contests, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Golfers will also receive a thank you gift bag. The day begins at 11:30 a.m. with registration and a buffet lunch, (complete with soft drinks and beer). Shotgun start is 1 p.m. with a “scramble” format and prizes for winners, “longest drive” and “closest to the pin” contests.

“This is a great opportunity to play on one of the finest courses in Connecticut, while helping those in need in our community,” said Trevor Furrer, outing chairman. “Funds raised support many programs of our church. Some local beneficiaries include Redding Shares the Warmth, Ability Beyond, Habitat for Humanity, Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen and others.”

In addition to playing in the tournament, there are sponsorship opportunities available for businesses that would like to reach out a local target market, or individuals who just wish to support their community.

The cost of entry, including the full day’s events, is $225. “Where else can you get lunch, 18 holes of golf on a gorgeous private golf course, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a gourmet dinner and a tax deduction for only $225, all while benefiting local needy charities?” said Furrer.

Enrollment flyers and more information is available online at FCRgolf.com or by emailing Trevor Furrer at [email protected]