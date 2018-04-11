Redding CERT class starts April 21

Redding’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for new members.

Redding CERT has been in existence since 2006. CERT class instruction includes first aid, CPR, fire safety, traffic control, search and rescue, disaster psychology, sheltering and other topics associated with disaster response.

CERT training is designed to help prepare for emergencies and teach how to assist neighbors in disaster situations. Also should local resources (fire, police & EMS personnel) be overwhelmed,

CERT support is used to assist first responders, enabling them to address the most critical issues at hand.

Redding used CERT after the hurricanes and super storms and was a key component of the town’s road to recovery. Redding CERT opened and ran the overnight shelter, the warming station and food/water distribution, and helped those with special needs.

Joining CERT is a great opportunity to help the community. Classes begin April 21. For more information and to sign up, call Doug Hartline at 203-938-2559 or by email at [email protected]