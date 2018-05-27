Redding celebrates Memorial Day with annual parade

Despite the temperatures in the high 80s Saturday afternoon, several hundred people came out to watch Redding’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade began outside Redding Elementary School on Lonetown Road and proceeded to the First Church of Christ, Congregational, where the flagpole is.

Aside from some of Redding’s dignitaries, many groups and organizations in town walked in the parade, which included dozens of children of all ages.

There was a benediction at the Memorial Rock, which contains the names of all Redding residents who served in World War I.

Grand marshal Hank Sanford said the parade “showed the support for our veterans that have died in our wars, saving our freedom — those that have served in the past and those that are serving now.”

Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton said, “It was the perfect day for a parade and I’m so glad so many residents of Redding came out to participate.”

“It was terrific to have [state Sen.] Toni Boucher here and State Rep. Adam Dunsby, First Selectman of Easton, as well,” Pemberton added. “It was a great day.”