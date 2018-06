A referendum will be held Tuesday, June 26 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at The Redding Community Center for a vote on the revised 2018-19 budget.

Click here to view Legal Notice/Warning -Notice of Referendum.

The question on the ballot will read as follows:

Shall the Town of Redding appropriate the sum of $49,226,160 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Redding’s share of the Region No. 9 budget)