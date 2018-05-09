Redding budget fails by almost 2-to-1 margin

Redding voters rejected both the proposed town budget and the Region 9 budget Tuesday.

They showed their displeasure with the proposed town budget, voting strongly against it.

Redding Finance Director Steve Gniadek said based on the town budget vote — residents feel the town is spending too much.

“When looking at the decisive nature of the votes, very clearly the voters were reacting to the increases in spending,” Gniadek said. “It’s time to take that into account.”

The proposed $49.8-million Redding municipal budget failed by an unofficial count of 1,330 to 808.

The Region 9 vote was nearly as one-sided, a total of 1,276 against the spending plan and 854 for it.

In regard to the Region 9 budget, “Easton and Redding will have to vote on it again,” Region 9 Chairman Mike D’Agostino said. “We will have to adjust the budget and present another budget, and there will be another referendum in both towns.”

The Redding town budget hasn’t been rejected in many years, according to Board members.

Once the Redding vote was announced Tuesday evening, members of the Board of Finance, Board of Education, Region 9 Board, and Board of Selectmen, as well as the town’s finance director and school superintendent, gathered in a room next door to the voting area until about 10 p.m. to discuss next steps and future meeting dates.

In response to Tuesday’s vote, Redding officials must now come up with a lower town budget in the hope voters will be satisfied. The next Board of Finance meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.

“The town has sustained a loss of Connecticut state support and an overall decrease in the grand list. Despite the hard work of our boards and a parsimonious approach, the town budget increases collided with a loss of funds from the state to render budgets that were not approved by voters in our town,” Board of Finance Chairman Kim Yonkers said. “We have to respect that and go back to the drawing board and come up with a budget that is acceptable to our residents. All members of our boards are committed to finding a solution that is acceptable to all the stakeholders in our town.”

Board members suggested money should be taken out of existing town funds to smooth a possible increase.

Board of Finance member Richard Dean said residents are concerned with their personal finances when making decisions on the town budget.

“A very important factor in a person’s decision in how to vote on the budget is, ‘What is the impact on me?’” Dean said.

D’Agostino said the boards need to find “days or nights when we can get a quorum together to hold these meetings, and do so as quickly as possible,” adding that this is going to be difficult.

“We are in uncharted waters,” D’Agostino added. “We are trying to figure it out and make it all work.”