Redding Boy Scout troop holds spaghetti dinner

Redding Boy Scout Troop 15 is holding its annual spaghetti dinner on Saturday, May 5, at the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department, 360 Umpawaug Road, from 4:45 to 8 p.m.

The dinner features spaghetti with a choice of homemade meat or vegetable sauce, tossed salad, rolls, homemade desserts, and an assortment of beverages.

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors age 65 and older and children under 12. Tickets are also available from Boy Scouts.

The annual spaghetti dinner is the primary way Troop 15 raises money to fund its activities, such as camping and community service projects, as well as training in first aid, emergency preparedness, and personal management.

For more information, email Scoutmaster Paul Hirsch at [email protected].