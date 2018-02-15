Redding Board of Education proposes $700,000 increase

The Redding Board of Education has proposed an increase in the 2018-19 budget of $700,000, or about 3.5%, over the current budget of $20.75 million, according to Chairman Melinda Irwin.

“We have numerous items pushing the budget up,” Irwin said, adding that the largest one is special education, which alone amounts to an increase of 3.5% over the current year.

Much smaller increases in the budget pertain to contractually obligated costs, she explained.

They include an increase of about 2.5% in certified teachers’ salaries, a 1.75% increase in certified medical insurance, a 1.7% increase in transportation, and a 1.35% increase in non-certified staff, according to Irwin.

The 2018-19 school year will be the first in four years in which Redding schools don’t have a decline in enrollment. Enrollment for students in kindergarten through eighth grade is flat, Irwin said.

“Without a decline in K-8 enrollment, you might expect a flat budget; however, due to the 3.5% increase in the special education costs over the current year, as well as the contractual costs, an increase is necessary,” Irwin said.

A recent Board of Education budget workshop addressed the specifics of what might be reduced in the budget. These include reductions in building and maintenance, supplies and some special education costs not yet finalized, Irwin explained.

Irwin added that the number of special education students Redding serves is similar to the state and national average, which is about 13% of all students in the town’s K-8 school system.

Other reductions to the budget might be conference travel and professional development outside Redding.

“We will basically limit professional development to the required 18 hours per year that is in-house, which is within Redding,” Irwin said.

Also, the health insurance reserve fund will be reduced. “If our health care costs exceed the amount we have budgeted for in health insurance, then we need a reserve fund to tap into, but we are proposing limiting reserve funds,” she said.

In addition, extracurricular activities before and after school will be reduced, Irwin said.

“This can involve a ‘pay to participate’ plan for some activities, which is similar to what takes place at Joel Barlow High School,” Irwin said.

“We would really like to see a foundation established, similar to the former Redding Education Foundation, to help fund many of these important extracurricular activities,” she added.

Further proposed budget reductions will result from two teacher retirements, as well as support staff reductions including paraprofessionals and a part-time nurse.

However, Irwin emphasized that no numbers have been finalized and Board of Education members are still working to find additional cuts, if possible.

The Redding Board of Education will next meet on Tuesday, March 6.

“At that point, we will further discuss the pros and cons of these cuts. We very much welcome the community’s feedback,” Irwin said.

The public can view videos online of the Board of Education meetings and read meeting minutes on the town of Redding website.