Redding: Author of Witness Tree to discuss climate change

What can a single tree tell us about our changing relationship with nature, and the effects of global climate change?

Lynda Mapes, author of Witness Tree, will share stories of what she learned while exploring the human and natural history of a single 100-year old oak tree. The presentation will be held on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Highstead Barn, 127 Lonetown Road in Redding. The event is part of the Highstead Speaker Series.

A book signing will follow the presentation. Call 203-938-8809 or email [email protected] to reserve a seat.

Mapes is the environment reporter at the Seattle Times, author of five books, and an associate at Harvard Forest. Published in 2017, Witness Tree explores the effects of global climate change visible in the everyday landscapes around us, even within a single tree.

Praised for making the science and reality of climate change vividly accessible for a general audience, Witness Tree was a 2017 New York Times Book Review spring and fall book selection, and recognized with a starred Kirkus Review.

Highstead works to inspire curiosity and build knowledge about plants and wooded landscapes in order to enhance life, preserve nature, and advance sound stewardship practices.