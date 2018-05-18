Redding artist turns Legos into art

Whenever mixed media artist Jessica Ewud walks into The Lego Store at the Danbury Fair Mall, all the employees know her by name.

“They say, ‘The Lego lady is back,’” said Ewud, 30, of Redding. “They come right up to me, asking what pieces I need and then going into the stockroom to get them.”

Ewud has created the Lego Series, creations made with Legos to resemble famous icons in history, such as Marilyn Monroe and Abraham Lincoln.

Her series is being showcased through May 31 at the C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The series is in conjunction with the Greenwich Arts Council, whose mission is to promote the visual, performing and literary arts in the community by encouraging artists, presenting their work and building audiences for the arts.

Ewud started creating the Lego Series in September.

“I created a piece for Mark Twain Library’s Art Gala,” said Ewud, adding she had always loved Legos as a child.

She first came up with the idea for the series in a dream, “where I was showing a good friend of mine a Lego piece of Lincoln,” she said.

For each of Ewud’s creations, she takes photos of the icon, then paints the icon onto a canvas. “Then I put the Legos on top of the painting and glue them to the painting,” she said.

She creates each piece of art in her home studio. The pieces are all different sizes. Her Abraham Lincoln creation is made of 500 pieces and took 30 hours to make.

The most challenging part of the process of making the Lego Series, Ewud said, is placement.

“If I put one Lego in the wrong place on Lincoln’s profile, it would have altered his image and he wouldn’t have been recognizable,” she explained.

While there are other artists who work with Legos, Ewud said, her approach is unique.

“Most Lego artists are not making artwork. They are building things out of Legos,” she said. “Instead, I use the Legos in a mosaic way, to add texture to the painting.”

Another piece in the series is of Marilyn Monroe, which is 24 inches by 24 inches and is hot pink. “Legos don’t come in hot pink, so I had to paint them,” Ewud said.

The Marilyn Monroe is made of more than 600 pieces. Ewud spent $80 to $100 to create it. Also in the series is a Louboutin, which is also on display at the Greenwich gallery.

“This is a very expensive shoe with a high heel and red pointed toe,” she said. “Louboutins are iconic for their red bottom heel.”

“They are fun and feminine,” she added.

Aside from the Lego creations, several other mixed media pieces created by Ewud are on exhibit in the Greenwich gallery. One of them is an abstract of an avalanche from a series called Beautiful Disaster. It’s made from more than 15 mixed media such as water, paint and ink.

“It’s taking a natural disaster and making it beautiful,” Ewud said.

All the pieces at the gallery are for sale. Proceeds benefit the Greenwich Arts Council.

To date, Ewud has created six different series that have been on display throughout Fairfield County, including the Pequot Library in Southport, the Mark Twain Library in Redding, Lucky Brand Jeans in Greenwich, and People’s United Bank in Greenwich.

The very first Lego piece Ewud made, of Abraham Lincoln, sold at Southport Galleries.

Art career

Ewud said she she wanted to be an artist since she was a child. “I was discouraged from going to art school and instead went to business school — the Ancell School of Business at WestConn,” she said.

She got started on her art career by painting temporary window murals for small businesses, including Tusk & Cup in Wilton and O’Neil’s Sandwich & Coffee Bar and Cream & Sugar Cafe in Bethel.

Even when she creates the same pieces, such as multiple Abraham Lincolns, “no two pieces are alike,” she said.

She plans to continue the Lego series for two years.

Ewud is founding partner and executive director of Save-A-Suit, an eight-year-old nonprofit organization in Bethel that supplies free clothing for veterans looking for employment.

“When vets come home from military service, sometimes they need help transitioning from a military career,” Ewud said. “We provide them with clothes and connect them with employers.”

“We help them look sharp for an interview,” Ewud added.

Save-A-Suit runs like Goodwill, with people donating clothing to it. There is also an online store. “Proceeds from the stores support our programs,” Ewud said.