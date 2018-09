Redding artist Susan Boone Durkee recently attended the unveiling of her portrait of United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

The portrait will hang outside the Charles L. Brieant Conference Center in the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in New York. It will hang next to the only other former Southern District Court judge, the Honorable Samuel Blatchford, that went on to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court.