Redding artist dedicates Mark Twain portrait to Joel Barlow High School

Whenever Joel Barlow students visit their school library, they’ll forever be reminded of the strong connection Mark Twain had to Redding.

Susan Durkee, a Redding painter, has donated her 16-foot by 20-foot portrait of the author, which she painted about four years ago, to Barlow.

The portrait of Twain was dedicated to the school on Thursday, April 19, during the school’s Poetry Festival, which more than 400 students attended over the course of the day.

About a dozen students — as well as Mark Twain Library Director Beth Dominianni — gathered around Durkee, as she spoke about her strong connection to Twain.

“I have the great honor and delight to live on his Redding property,” said Durkee, a petite woman with medium-length brown hair, who was dressed in a peach-colored sweater, black skirt and peach-colored scarf decorated with images of lobsters.

Durkee lives on Mark Twain Lane, on the original property Twain purchased in 1907 — which he named The Lobster Pot.

“It is a very special and magical property,” she said.

The Lobster Pot referred to a 1720 saltbox and the 248-acre property where Mark Twain built his last home, called Stormfield, Durkee said. Twain died at Stormfield on April 21, 1910.

At the dedication, Durkee told students how special they should feel to live in a town where Mark Twain, “our Lincoln of Letters, our American Shakespeare, chose to spend the last years of his life.”

“Twain loved this town. He loved to walk the trails and fields and he loved all the wildlife — frogs, deer, birds, and foxes, and, of course, he loved his cats, too,” Durkee said.

During Twain’s last years in Redding, “he always wanted to make sure he had the last word,” Durkee said. “The newspapers and reporters would ask his opinions on matters first, even before asking the president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt.”

Durkee said Mark Twain cared a lot about the human condition.

“He hated hypocrisy, bullying, racism, and social injustice,” she said. “His beliefs, expressed in the stories he wrote or by his sarcastic humor, are as applicable and important today as they were 108 years ago.”

Durkee, who has painted Mark Twain’s portrait many times in the past, said she donated her portrait, called The Redding Mark Twain, to Barlow so students would be reminded that they live in the same town that one of the “most famous people in the world chose to call home.”

Addressing the students, she said, “I also wanted you to put a face to his name, to carry with you for the rest of your lives. So when you see his image, you will be reminded that this man, Mark Twain, devoted his life to bringing awareness and betterment to the human condition, and that hopefully each of you will be inspired, as individuals, to do the same.”

After Durkee spoke, students took turns reading pieces of paper printed with Mark Twain’s famous sayings.