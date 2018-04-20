Redding and Easton students walk out of school Friday morning

About a dozen students who walked out of Joel Barlow High School and John Read Middle School Friday, without permission, will face punishment.

Six students walked out of John Read and eight students walked out of Joel Barlow for about 15 minutes, according to School Superintendent Tom McMorran and John Read Principal Diane Martin.

“This was without the permission of the school, without coordination by the school, and without being condoned by the school,” McMorran said. “I communicated with the families and parents on Monday and indicated that students who infracted our rules would face reasonable consequences and that’s what will happen.”

Friday’s walkout was to acknowledge the 19th anniversary of the Columbine School shooting.

Students at Redding schools last walked out on March 14, along with many other students across the nation, in what was known as National School Walkout Day. March 14 marked one month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed.

The March 14 walkout, which also involved students at Helen Keller Middle School in Easton, had been planned ahead of time and approved by administration.

The shooting at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, in Littleton, Colo., left 13 people dead and 20 others wounded.