Redding and Easton budget votes are tomorrow

Redding and Easton voters will once again head to the polls for a budget referendum on Tuesday, June 5.

In Redding, voting will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.

On May 8, Redding voters rejected both the education and town budgets so there will be two questions on Tuesday’s ballot:

1. Shall the Town of Redding appropriate the sum of $49,368,104 for the annual budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (This includes Redding’s share of the Region No. 9 budget)

2. Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the Towns of Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,240,492 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,842,772 and Redding’s share is $13,397,720)

Easton

Easton voters approved the town budget at referendum on May 8. They also approved the education budget, but that budget failed because more voters in Redding voted No. The Easton town budget does not need to be voted on again.

There will be one question for Easton electors at the referendum vote:

Shall the Regional School District No. 9, composed of the towns Easton and Redding appropriate and authorize the expenditure of $24,240,492 as the operating budget of the district for the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019? (Easton’s share is $10,842,772 and Redding’s share is $13,397,720.)

Voting in Easton will be held between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Samuel Staples Elementary School.

Look for the voting results online after the polls close.