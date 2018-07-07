Red Cross blood drive being held in Easton

The Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give now to help ensure blood is available throughout the rest of the summer to meet patient needs.

There will be a blood drive on Saturday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Easton Volunteer Fire Company, 1 Center Road, Easton.

Blood and platelets are needed for many different reasons. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood. Donors of all blood types are needed to help restock the shelves.

How to donate blood

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age to donate blood in Connecticut, they must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger have to meet certain height and weight requirements.