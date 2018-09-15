Reception this Saturday will honor Hans Wilhelm

An evening cocktail reception honoring world-famous artist Hans Wilhelm will be held Saturday, Sept. 15 at Lachat Town Farm in Weston, from 5 to 8 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Caravan will be performing jazz music and snacks will be provided by Milestone, Lombardi’s and Wire Mill BBQ.

Walk the trails of Lachat Farm, admire the many flowers and vegetables of the co-op gardens and view paintings and sculptures in the barn.

This event is a kick-off to WestonArts Open Studio Tour scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 13 which features tours of artists studios and work for sale. The tour will run from 11 to 5 and many of the participating artists will bring their art to Lachat for the cocktail reception as a ‘teaser’ of things to come.

Lachat Town Farm is located at 106 Godfrey Road West, Weston. Parking is available on site.