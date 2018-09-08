Real Life Where’s Waldo at Easton Public Library

Waldo is hiding in the library. Can you find him? The search takes place at the Easton Public Library on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m. for Real Life Where’s Waldo.

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grades will have 45 minutes to find as many Waldo cutouts as they can that are hidden throughout the library. The scavenger hunt will be followed by an opportunity for the kids to take a green screen photo with a life-sized Waldo.

“I am so excited to be finally doing this program,” said Children’s Programming Assistant Myla Perrelli. “I grew up loving the Where’s Waldo books and this program sounded like so much fun. I would even love to participate as an adult.”

Registration is suggested. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or call Elizabeth Portillo 203-261-0134, or email [email protected].