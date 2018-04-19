Quorum not met at Weston’s Annual Town Budget Meeting; no action taken

For the second year in a row, no action was taken at Wednesday night’s Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) in Weston due to a lack of quorum.

The registrars recorded 105 people signing in at the ATBM, which was short of the 130 eligible voters required by charter to discuss and possibly try to lower the budget.

Susan Moch, elected ATBM moderator at the start of the meeting, announced the lack of a quorum about 10 minutes after the meeting began in the Weston High School auditorium. The ATBM was then adjourned.

“I enjoyed my entire tenure up here,” Moch joked about the meeting’s brevity.

Had a quorum been reached, voters could have discussed the proposed 2018-19 town and school budgets with a panel of officials.

The public also could have made motions to reduce the budgets, if a majority of those present voted in favor of doing so. Without a quorum, the meeting had to be adjourned with no discussion or action taken.

After the meeting was adjourned, many people in attendance lined up to cast ballots on the proposed 2018-19 budget, which will take effect on July 1.

Referendum voting

Referendum voting on the budget will continue for all qualified voters on Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.

Qualified voters include registered voters as well as U.S. citizens owning property of $1,000 or more on the Weston grand list.

According to the Registrars of Voters office, Weston currently has 6,399 registered voters.

Qualified voters may also vote by absentee ballot in the Weston town clerk’s office during regular business hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, April 27. Once voting has ended on April 28, the moderator will announce the results of both voting sessions.

The proposed town and school budgets approved by the Board of Finance for 2018-19 total $71,246,039, a 2.5% spending increase over the current year. If approved, the tax rate would go up 1.69% to 29.4 mills.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding said it’s time for people to weigh in on the town’s proposed budget, which wasn’t changed much from the one he originally proposed during the budget process.

“I’m glad people are voting directly,” Spaulding said in an interview as people began waiting in line to vote after the meeting ended. “We didn’t have a quorum at the ATBM, but democracy will march on and people will have their say in the referendum.”

He urged people to support the budget. “A lot of work went into it,” he said. “It’s very tight, reasonable and well thought out.”