Public meeting scheduled for Town Plan

The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public meeting to get input from residents as part of updating the Plan of Conservation and Development for Easton. The public meeting is scheduled for:

Wednesday, June 20, from 7-9 p.m.

Helen Keller Middle School cafeteria

360 Sport Hill Road

The Commission is seeking feedback on the Draft Plan of Conservation and Development. The Draft Plan is available on the Town website at eastonct.gov.

Following the public meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will review the comments received and further refine the Draft Plan of Conservation and Development before considering it for adoption. It is anticipated that the Commission will schedule a public hearing on adoption in the Fall of 2018.

A Plan of Conservation and Development is an advisory document used by the Planning and Zoning Commission and other Town agencies to:

Protect the resources important to residents

Guide growth and change in Easton

Identify facilities and services needed or wanted to support the community

Easton residents are encouraged to come to the meeting to help ensure that the Plan of Conservation and Development reflects community goals. “This Plan is an important document which will be used to guide future conservation and development activity over the next decade and beyond,” said Robert Maquat, Chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission.