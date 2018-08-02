Prue Bliss Memorial Bell named after Weston music lover

The late Prudence “Prue” Bliss was a true music lover, so it is quite fitting that the new bell atop a cupola at Norfield Congregational Church in Weston is named in her honor.

Bliss, who died in 2005, was an accomplished keyboardist, a longtime member of Weston’s Norfield Congregational Church, and a member of the congregation’s Music Committee.

On Tuesday, July 31, the Prue Bliss Memorial Bell was hoisted into the cupola atop the church’s historic Banks Room.

Originally a one-room schoolhouse, the Banks Room dates to the early 20th Century and forms the oldest part of the church’s office building and social hall.

The new brass bell was made possible through a donation from Prue Bliss’s husband, longtime parishioner and former Weston First Selectman Woody Bliss. Its inscription reads “her love and kindness ring for eternity.”

“Prue loved music,” recalled Woody Bliss. “She was the keyboardist for Norfield’s Steeple People and served on the Music Committee for years. This is a great way to honor her memory.”

Once the bell was attached to the crane’s grappling hook, members of the congregation gathered for a blessing by the Rev. Dr. Bernard Wilson, senior minister at Norfield Congregational Church. “We pray that this new bell will forever be a reminder of the great woman whose love of music inspired its creation,” Wilson said. “When we ring this bell, it will be singing our praises to you.”

Sprinkling the bell with water, Wilson added: “May the ringing of this bell wake us out of our old lives to our new life with you.”

Getting the new bell and its metal-framed support structure three stories up into the cupola was an intricate process — and one that resulted in some last-minute angst for Verdin Company bell installer Sean Mooney. In spite of the painstaking measurements taken when the old bell was removed in January, the support structure kept getting jammed on one of the cupola’s sills.

This slowed things down a bit, but Mooney was able to complete the installation by temporarily removing the sill. For additional support, Mooney also installed several wooden beams inside the cupola.

Based in Cincinnati, the 175-year-old Verdin Company makes bronze bells, clocks and towers. It is one of just a few large-bell manufacturers left in the world. This particular bell was cast at a Verdin foundry in Netherlands.

Once the new bell was in place, the installation crew had a second task: installing a brand-new, white oak “yoke” to support the steeple bell in the main church building. That particular bell dates back almost 200 years. It also received a new brass clapper as well as bearings and a bell wheel — the mechanism that turns the bell and causes it to ring.

This, too, was a challenging installation: A fist-size metal ball at the top of the steeple holds it in place, making it impossible to move. Thus, these new components had to be installed around the bell without moving it.

“Here, Verdin’s installation process followed a similar installation at the New York Stock Exchange — in which the bell also could not be moved,” noted Bayard Dodge, who currently chairs the Music Committee at Norfield.

The new bell also adds a dash of musical harmony to the church grounds — and anyone close enough to hear the two bells toll. As Dodge explained, the church bell and the old cupola bell were both tuned to sound an F note when stricken, but Verdin no longer makes brass bells of that kind. So a B-flat bell was chosen.

“As it turns out, an F and a B-flat form a perfect duet,” Dodge said. He also explained that the two bells will operate in opposite ways: The church bell will turn while its clapper will remain fixed. The cupola bell will be fixed in place while its clapper will be moved electromechanically.

The old bell was removed from the Banks Room cupola on Jan. 12, when it was inspected, along with the church bell. As part of a project to repair or replace both Norfield Congregational Church’s steeple bells, the church bell was found to be in good condition. However, its clapper had become more square than round from centuries of use.

“It’s exciting to watch,” noted church administrator Teri Gaberman, who contrasted the warm, sunny day of the installation with the rainy, dreary day when the initial leg of work took place. “It’s almost as if the beauty of this day was meant to show the change of seasons. Placing the bells back in their respective homes is just breathtaking to witness.”