Programs at Weston Senior Activities Center

Lunch and Learn Wellness Series

Featuring Drs. Christian and Diana Miner. Each program in the series starts at noon with a light lunch, followed by lecture and Q&A at 12:30 p.m. This series is free, but sign up is required. To sign up, call the Weston Senior Center at 203-222-2608.

Friday, Oct. 12: Discussion of various types of dementia and Alzheimer’s and differential diagnoses that might also account for cognitive decline.

Friday, Oct. 26: Discussion of neuropsychological testing which evaluates overall cognitive abilities such as IQ. The group will view images of normal vs abnormal brains and address neuroimaging techniques.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Discussion of decisional capacity, the ability to consent regarding medical and financial matters, or refuse care.

Mastering The Masters with Chris Goldbach

With your own supplies, learn from one of the masters. A short video will be shown, then time to work, a break for lunch and then back to finish “your masterpiece.” Sign up required.

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Georgia O’Keeffe, includes lunch. Cost is $20.



Tuesday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to noon, Paul Klee, includes lunch. Cost is $15, optional lunch.

The Basics and Beyond with Chris Goldbach

Tuesdays, 10 a.m. noon, Oct. 23, Oct. 31, Nov. 6, 13, 27, and Dec. 4, 11, 18.

$40 for series. In this course students may paint or draw in any medium of their choice. Lessons will cover basic to advance techniques both specific and common to these mediums.

Watercolor Class with Wendy Pieper

Thursdays, 10 a.m. noon, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25. Class is full, waitlist only. $20 for series.

Halloween Zentangle Class with Carla

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 and includes board and two pens.

Zentangle is a relaxing and easy way to draw using patterns. Sign up by Oct. 9.

Painting Class – Mixing Colors Using a minimal palette

Mondays 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 15, 22, 29, and Nov. 5. $20 for series; taught by Judith Lambertson.

Watercolor with Karen

Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Open Art with Friends

Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information on supplies and to register for classes, call the senior center at 203-222-2608.