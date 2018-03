Program schedule at the Easton Community Center

Beginner Tennis, ages 7-14

Sundays, March 11 – April 8, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., five sessions

Intermediate Tennis, ages 9-12

Sundays, March 11 – April 8, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., five sessions

Adult Tennis, ages 15 and over

Sundays, March 11 – April 8, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., five sessions

Knockerball, ages 9-13

Mondays, March 19 – April 16, 3:15 to 4 p.m., five sessions

Intro to Hip-Hop, ages 4-5

Mondays, March 19 – April 16, 3 to 4 p.m., five sessions

Break Dancing, ages 6-14

Mondays, March 19 – April 16, 6:20 to 7:20 p.m., five sessions

Puppy Kindergarten, ages 16 and over

Tuesdays, March 20 – April 24, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., six sessions

Adult Dog Obedience, ages 16 and over

Tuesdays, March 20 – April 24, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., six sessions

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.