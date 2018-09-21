Principal reassures parents: No mold currently at Barlow

In response to parent concerns, Redding health officer Doug Hartline found no mold Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Joel Barlow High School in Redding.

“Things looked good,” Hartline said. “I did not find any mold or roof leaks.”

The mold that had been found previously at the school, however, was weather-related and is not a cause for concern, according to Principal Gina Pin.

“Some of the rooms at Barlow were found to have mildew and mold on some surfaces,” Pin said. “The mold is similar the the household spores you might find in your basement or growing on wet sneakers.”

This type of mold is caused by the damp weather the area has been experiencing this summer, Pin said.

“Like several schools in the area, we have been struggling to keep the building dry with the unusually hot and humid weather,” Pin said.

On Wednesday, Walter Czudak, director of building and grounds, invited Hartline in to tour the building, which serves students from Redding and Easton in grades 9 to 12.

Hartline spent two hours at the school, “walking around and learning what Walter has done to keep the rooms clean,” Pin said.

Carpets

Most buildings with concrete floors “are experiencing more moisture than usual, due to the wet summer,” Hartline said. “Dehumidifiers have been put in place [at Barlow], especially in some of the carpeted rooms.”

Hartline added that carpets in classrooms are not a good idea.

“I have in the past and will continue to recommend that schools remove carpets,” Hartline said. “They hold moisture.”

The areas at Barlow where there had been mold were cleaned immediately and are recleaned when necessary, according to Pin.

Since the air conditioner at Barlow “is working full tilt, we have had condensation in the pipes that then leaked through the ceiling tiles and into one classroom and an office,” Pin said.

A professional company was hired “to wrap some of the more problematic weeping pipes,” she added.

“Cleaning the areas as soon as spores appear is the best defense in keeping the building environment clean, safe, and healthy,” Pin said.

Barlow has not had to cancel classes due to the prior mold issue. Instead, the school just relocated rooms “as cleaning and repair work warranted,” Pin said.

In addition, the school nurse has not reported any unusual increases in health problems from the reported mold, according to Pin.

Mold growth

According to the Centers for Disease Control, indoor mold growth can be controlled by:

Controlling humidity levels

Promptly fixing leaky roofs, windows, and pipes

Thoroughly cleaning and drying after flooding

Ventilating shower, laundry, and cooking areas

Mold growth can be removed from hard surfaces with commercial products, soap and water, or a bleach solution of no more than one cup of household laundry bleach in one gallon of water, the CDC reported.

At Barlow, Czudak is working on getting prices for removing carpet “in problem areas first” and then replacing the areas with tile, Pin said.

“We had that work done in one room a couple of years ago, and the air quality is much better,” Pin said.

There are many rooms that are currently carpeted, according to Pin.

This includes all its computer rooms, as well as an Emergency Medical Technician room, the library, and some offices.

Removing all the carpeting would be an expensive project, Pin said.

“Down the road as we are planning our budget, I would be looking to include this cost in there,” Pin said. “We are down one custodian position, so our guys are now working very hard.”

One project Barlow underwent over the summer include replacing hundreds of ceiling tiles, which can get moldy, Pin said.

“The moisture in the ceiling tiling was due to the moisture in the pipes,” Pin said.

Pin said she learned from Hartline’s inspection that to prevent mold from forming during future hot, humid summers, classroom doors should be kept open so air will get circulated.

Barlow will continue to be proactive in taking measures for mold prevention, Pin said.

“As Walter told me just today [Thursday], until the weather dries out or it gets cold enough to run the heat in the building for a few days, we will just need to stay on top of the cleaning — wiping down surfaces and deploying our dehumidifiers to where they are needed the most,” Pin said. “It’s a team effort.”