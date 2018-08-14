Primary election vote is today

Today, Tuesday, Aug. 14, is the day of Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primary elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting results for Redding, Easton and Weston will be posted on this website as soon as they are available.

Connecticut has a closed primary system, which means only registered members of the Democratic and Republican parties may vote in their respective party’s primary.

Voting in Easton will be held at Samuel Staples Elementary School, 515 Morehouse Road. Voting in Redding will be held at the Redding Community Center, 37 Lonetown Road.

Voting in Weston will be held at Weston Middle School, 135 School Road.

Voters may only choose one candidate for each office on the ballot. There is no write-in voting at primaries.

Governor

Candidates on the Democratic primary ballot are Ned Lamont and Joe Ganim.

Republican candidates are Mark Boughton, Timothy Herbst, Steve Obsitnik, Bob Stefanowski, and David Stemerman.

Lieutenant governor

Democrats Susan Bysiewicz and Eva Bermudez-Zimmerman are on the primary ballot for Lieutenant Governor.

Joe Markley, Jayme Stevenson, and Erin Stewart are on the Republican ballot.

Treasurer

Shawn Wooden and Dita Bhargava are on the Democratic primary ballot for Treasurer.

Thad Gray and Art Linares are on the Republican ballot.

Attorney general

William Tong, Paul Doyle and Chris Mattei are seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

Republicans Sue Hatfield and John Shaban are seeking their party’s nomination.

Comptroller

Republicans Kurt Miller and Mark Greenberg are seeking the nomination for comptroller.

U.S. Senator

Matthew Corey and Dominic Rapini are seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator.