PR expert offers training in Redding

Former network news producer and public relations consultant Tom Martin will speak on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library about the know-how needed for successful public relations. The event is co-hosted by the Mark Twain Library’s Small Business Circle.

Aimed at authors, speakers, entrepreneurs and small business owners — anyone with a message to get out — Martin’s program provides a wide range of public relations skills, tips and tricks. Attendees will learn the ingredients for an effective and engaging publicity pitch or press release — one that will lead producers and reporters to become excited and commit to coverage.

The program will conclude with a question and answer session.

A resident of Ridgefield, Martin spent more than two decades in the fields of network news production and broadcast public relations He was a producer for ABC News Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday Morning, and CNN.

Register online, at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.