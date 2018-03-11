Power vastly restored in Easton, Redding, Weston as cleanup continues

Storm Update, Sunday, March 11, 10 p.m.

The vast majority of power outages in the state have been restored.

In Easton, United Illuminating says all but five customers have had their power restored.

In Redding, Eversource says just three customers are without power.

And in Weston, Eversource says 17 customers are still in the dark.

In a press announcement, Eversource said it conducted massive around-the-clock restoration efforts since last Wednesday’s nor’easter storm hit. They brought in hundreds of utility crews and workers from around the country to restore power to more than 243,000 customers. Those workers replaced approximately 400 utility poles and strung more than 110 miles of new overhead lines.

Eversource says crews are focusing on the remaining single or scattered outages. They say these are more complex outages that take additional time to complete and may require assistance from a private electrician or contractor. Lineworkers are going to each of these individual locations to assess what additional equipment or effort may be required to make repairs.

The company is now closely tracking the the next storm expected to hit Connecticut forecast for Tuesday morning, bringing more snow and wind.

Eversource recommends customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items before the next storm hits. These include water, non-perishable food and pet food, as well as adequate medical supplies and prescriptions for each family member and any pets. The company also suggests customers keep all wireless communication devices fully-charged in case of a power outage.