Power outages plague Redding, Weston, Easton

There are currently 1788 power outages in Redding and 501 power outages in Weston according to Eversource, as of 4:32 p.m. The power outages are due to the current nor’easter.

According to United Illuminating there are approximately 41 power outages in Easton.

A winter weather advisory and a high wind warning remain in effect until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 3.

Weston Emergency Management Officer Joe Miceli said “there are numerous roads blocked by fallen trees and debris around Weston.”

“We have reported those involving wires to Eversource as we become aware of them,” said Miceli. “If you must travel please drive slowly and always treat drowned wires as though they are live.”

Residents are urged to call Eversource directly at 1-800-286-2000 if they are experiencing an outage.