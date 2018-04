As of 3:30 p.m., 13 residences in Weston were without power in Weston due to power wires burning on Davis Hill Road. The power lines appear to have been downed as a result of today’s storm which brought heavy winds and rain resulting in a Flash Flood Warning.

Davis Hill Road, north of Lords Highway East, has been closed off while a utility crew works at the scene. Weston police are also on the scene.