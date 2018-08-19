Political letters to the editor policy

Election season is upon us. So that we can publish as many letters as possible, The Redding Pilot, The Easton Courier and The Weston Forum have some rules and guidelines for letters to the editor before the Nov. 6 election.

Letters touting a candidate or group of candidates must be 100 words or fewer. Longer letters will be rejected. Please include a word count with your letter, street address and a daytime phone number.

All submissions should be sent by email to [email protected]

A person may write one letter per candidate. We will not publish more than one letter from the same person in a single issue nor will we publish letters from candidates regarding their own races.

Letters on general election issues may be as long as the usual letter limit of 300 words, but may not be cloaked endorsements (that is, a writer cannot analyze an issue for 250 words and then say, “Joe Smith is the best person for handling this problem.”).

All letters are due no later than noon on Monday; later submissions will be processed to run in the following week’s issue.

No letter critical of candidates will be published in the Nov. 1 issue, the last before the election.

We expect political letters to stick to issues. We may reject any letter or statement we think is unfair, libelous or in poor taste.