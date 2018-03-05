Police officer will be stationed at Barlow on Tuesday

When Joel Barlow High School in Redding opens Tuesday morning, a police officer is expected to be stationed there.

An officer is scheduled to be at the school through the end of the school year.

In addition, the Region 9 Board of Education has unanimously approved a school resource officer (SRO) at Joel Barlow High School in Redding for the 2018-19 school year. CLICK HERE FOR STORY

SROs are sworn police officers who have been trained to work in a school setting. They carry weapons and have the authority to make arrests. They also engage in mentoring students. Currently, Barlow doesn’t have an SRO but instead has several security guards on staff.

An SRO cannot be assigned at the school, however, until it is approved by the voters of both Redding and Easton as a part of the overall budget, according to Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton.

Voting will take place at the town budget and Region 9 budget referendum on Tuesday, May 8, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redding Community Center.