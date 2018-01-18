Police Log for Weston, Redding, Easton

DWI in Weston town center

Weston police arrested Gunars Dreifuss, 63, of Orange for DWI on Monday, Jan. 8, at 6:45 p.m. He was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.

Officers were dispatched about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line on Georgetown Road as it was traveling toward Weston Town Center. They followed the vehicle into Weston Center and approached the car.

According to the police report, officers noticed “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the inside of the vehicle.” They noted that Dreifuss’s eyes were “glassy and bloodshot” and there was an empty vodka bottle on the floor of the passenger footwell.

Officers administered the standardized field sobriety tests and based on those results, Dreifuss was placed under arrest.

Dreifuss also took and failed a breath test. He was released on $500 bond.

Snowstorm accident sends one to hospital

Victor Greene, 85, of Norwalk was involved in a one-car accident on Norfield Road and Kettle Creek Road on Thursday, Jan. 4.

According to Greene, he was driving through the intersection when a snowplow kicked up snow through his windshield. He tried to stop but then slid into the street sign for Kettle Creek Road and subsequently a stone wall on the other side of the intersection.

After being treated by Weston EMS, Greene was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

PRAWN warrant arrest in Easton

There was a PRAWN warrant arrest for Krystal Leigh Loomis, 32, of Huntington Road in Newtown.

Loomis was arrested after a routine traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 11, for having no right brake light and no marker plate visible. It was discovered that the Easton Police Department held a warrant for Loomis for failure to appear for motor vehicle charges from a single motor vehicle accident that occurred in Easton on Aug. 14, 2017. She was released on a $500 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

On the day of the accident, she was given a misdemeanor summons for no insurance and failure to drive right. After the motor vehicle accident and upon making a computer check of the operator license, it was discovered that Loomis was wanted on a PRAWN warrant out of Troop A in Southbury for a probation violation.The Easton Police Department arrested and processed Loomis for that PRAWN warrant.

DWI in Redding

On Thursday, Jan. 11, at 1:30 a.m. on Gallows Hill Road and Route 107 in Redding, Matthew McNamara of Danbury, 28, went off the right shoulder of Route 107 and his car, a 2015 Subaru Impreza, got stuck in the snow.

An officer approached the vehicle and found that the operator was sleeping behind the wheel. He failed the standard field sobriety test and was taken into custody. While in custody, he failed two Breathalyzer tests, with scores of 0.152 and 0.148. He was released on a $50 cash bond and charged with DWI. His court date is Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Danbury Superior Court

Rollover and arrest

On Thursday, Jan. 11, there was a rollover on Route 107 near Blueberry Hill Road in Redding. The driver, Wilton resident Kinga Laszczak, 23, was arrested for evading responsibility.

The car had rolled over into the woods, and the driver walked away from her vehicle. A Monroe police K-9 was called in. The driver of the vehicle, a 1999 Ford Explorer, was pinged on her cell phone and police were able to locate her on Lonetown Road. She was released after being booked on $100 cash bond. Her court date is Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Danbury Superior Court.