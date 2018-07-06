Police log for Weston and Redding: Accidents, DWI, crisis intervention

Weston

Failure to brake

Police responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident call shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, on Newtown Turnpike, just north of Valley Forge Road. When police arrived, the operator of one vehicle, Ryan Soto, 35, of 7 Park Avenue in Danbury, said he was traveling on Newtown Turnpike when he spied a port-a-potty in a dirt parking lot on the side of the road and pulled over to use it. He said he pulled his car in too quickly and failed to brake in time before colliding into the rear of an unoccupied vehicle that was parked and adjacent to a tree. There were no injuries reported. Soto was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.

Two-car accident

Police responded to a report of a two-car accident on June 29 shortly before 2:30 p.m., on Cannondale Road, near Wampum Hill Road.

According to police and witness reports, a vehicle driven by Lary Rosenblatt, 66, of Old Orchard Drive, Weston, turned a corner on Cannon Road onto Cannondale Road and collided with a vehicle driven by Jayson Delrios, 42, of Norwalk. No injuries were reported.

Nearby property owner James Lomuscio told police there had been damage to his wooden fence caused by Rosenblatt’s vehicle. However, based on witness statements and police observations, police found no evidence the damage to the fence was caused by the vehicle. Rosenblatt was found at fault for failure to drive in the proper lane.

Asleep at the wheel

Police responded to a report that a motor vehicle had struck a utility pole on June 29, shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of 117 Steephill Road. At the scene, Christopher Jara, 22, of Bridgeport, told police that he fell asleep at the wheel and had crashed into a utility pole. Jara was treated by Weston emergency responders at the scene and his vehicle was towed. Jara was issued a verbal warning for failure to drive right.

Redding

Crisis Intervention

On Tuesday, June 26, on Chalburn Road at 8:16 p.m., there was a report of a 60-year-old man with an altered mental status. He was transported to the Danbury Hospital by emergency medical technicians for an evaluation.

Disturbance

On Tuesday, June 26, at 7:33 p.m, a caller was riding a bike on Lonetown Road when a vehicle occupied by several men threw an empty can at him. He was unable to obtain a license plate.

Driving while intoxicated

A Stamford man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a one-car accident with no injuries reported on Route 53 and Newtown Turnpike on Friday, June 29, at 2:37 p.m.

Officers responded to the crash and after a brief investigation, subsequently arrested the operator. Robert Rybnick, 50, of Stamford, for DWI and an improper lane violation. His court date is July 12. He was released on a $100 cash bond.

Vandalism

On Saturday, June 30, at 11:48 a.m. on North Main Street, an officer received a complaint regarding a parked vehicle that was vandalized and rummaged through while parked at the old Gilbert and Bennett Wire Mill. The damage to the vehicle was approximately $500. This matter is still under investigation.

Identity theft, check fraud

On Thursday, June 28, at 2:10 p.m., a 60-year-old Meadow Ridge resident reported that someone had taken one of her checks and made it out for $1,000. A detective is following up with the victim’s bank.