Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston: Public indecency, arrests

Redding

Public indecency

On Friday, Aug 24, on the corner of Giles Hill Road and Black Rock Turnpike, police received a complaint from a women that a male on motorcycle exposed himself to her as she drove by him. She described him as a male with a white and blue helmet on a red motorcycle. He was last seen on Black Rock Turnpike headed northbound toward Bethel. This is still under investigation.

Disorderly conduct

On Friday, Aug. 24, at 5:31 p.m., a Huckleberry Road resident reported that she is being harassed by her daughter and son-in-law. She said they are continuously asking for money. There were no other details at the time of this release. This is still under investigation.

Disturbance

On Sunday, Aug. 26, at 3:59 p.m., a Portland Avenue resident reported that another tenant who is moving out removed the resident’s deck furniture off his side without permission. The resident also reported that the tenant blocked his vehicle in the driveway, with the tenant’s vehicle positioned so the resident could not exit if he had to. The outgoing tenant was spoken to by responding officers and said he would remove the vehicle and put the furniture back.

Fraud/identity theft

On Saturday, Aug. 25, at 8:35 a.m., an Olmstead Road resident reported that someone had stolen his identity and charged $12,986.18 on an AT&T card. The resident had not done any business with AT&T in five years. There is no monetary loss at this time. He was advised to follow up with the Federal Trade Commission regarding scams and identity theft.

Easton

Arrests

On Thursday, Aug. 23, Margaret E. Matyia, 47, of Wilson Road, turned herself in at the Easton Police Dept. after learning police held an active warrant for her arrest for failing to respond to an infraction she was given on Feb. 17 for failure to comply with dog ownership requirements. Matyia explained that she tried to pay the infraction online but could not find it and perhaps it was due to the fact that the infraction was made out with Hunt as her last name. Matyia explained that Hunt is her husband’s last name and she has never gone by that name. She indicated that perhaps she should have followed up on it. She posted a $75 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

Alaska Petrino, 18, of Northwood Drive, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 24, for violating a protection order. She was released on a promise to appear and was given a court date of Monday, Aug. 27.

On Friday, Aug. 24, James Gromiller, 55, of Pennsylvania, turned himself in to the Easton Police Department after learning police held an active warrant for his arrest for making several threatening statements, both verbally and in writing, to harm his victims. A warrant for his arrest was signed by the court in January. Gromiller is charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace. He posted a court set $2,500 surety bond and was expected in court Monday, Aug. 27.

Weston

Vehicle ransacked

A homeowner on Kellogg Hill Road reported to police that her vehicle had been ransacked while parked in the driveway sometime over the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 22. Nothing was reported damaged or missing.

Domestic dispute

Police responded to a domestic dispute on Saturday, Aug. 25, on Quail Ridge, shortly after 3 p.m. The dispute was an alleged altercation between a male and female, both of whom appeared to have been drinking alcohol. Both parties were given victim services cards.