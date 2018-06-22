Police log for Redding Easton Weston: Larceny, alarm use fee, car accidents

Redding

Larceny

On Saturday, June 16, at 8:20 a.m., an owner of a business on Main Street in Georgetown filed a complaint that an employee took money out of an account to the business to pay outstanding personal debt. This matter is still under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Youth gathering

On Friday, June 15, at about midnight, on Newtown Turnpike near the Saugatuck Reservoir, there was a report of youths gathering. Officers located two vehicles with a total of four occupants between them. All were checked out by the responding officers and sent on their way. No criminal activity was reported.

Disturbance

Disturbances were reported on Longwood Road on separate dates and times. This is ongoing between a husband and wife. No arrests were made. These incidents are a result of a judicial order that was granted by the court to the wife.

Easton

Alarm use fee due

The alarm use fee in Easton runs from July 1 through June 30, 2019, and is due and payable on or before July 1.

In accordance with the Easton town ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, each permit holder must pay a renewal use fee of $20 to the Easton Police Department on or before July 1 of each year. A new alarm registration is $25.

Residents who have changes or additions to their current contact information may submit those changes on the registration form online or contact the police department.

Weston



Fender bender

On Tuesday, June 12, at around 9:30 a.m., a motor vehicle driven by Janie I. Levey, 62 of Old Hyde Road, Weston, hit the rear of a car driven by Jose L. Mandujano-Gonzalez, 35, of Spruce Hill Road, Weston, which was stopped at a stoplight on Weston Road. Both vehicles sustained damage but were able to be driven from the scene. There were no injuries reported. Levey was given a verbal warning for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

One-car accident

On Thursday, June 14, shortly before 8 a.m., police were summoned to Steephill Road for a one-car accident. A small sedan had struck a tree on the right side of the westbound lane with multiple airbags deployed. The operator, Alejandro R. Alverado, 24, of Bridgeport, was still sitting in the driver’s seat and requested medical attention. Alverado told police he fell asleep while driving and his car ran off the road and struck the tree. He was transported to Norwalk Hospital, and issued a verbal warning for failure to drive in a proper lane.