Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston: Accident, domestic dispute, fraud

Weston

Two-car accident

Police responded to a call about a two-car motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, Sept. 5, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Lyons Plain Road near the intersection of Davis Hill Road.

Steven Knapp, 60, of 360 Lyons Plain Road, told police that as he was exiting his driveway, a Toyota Sienna driven by Kieran Wynn, 22, of Treadwell Lane, came around the corner at a high rate of speed and struck the front end of his vehicle, causing it to spin clockwise and come to stop in bushes on the side of the road.

Wynn said after his vehicle came to a stop at a stop sign on Davis Hill Road, approximately 30 feet from the crash, he entered Lyons Plain Road and his vehicle struck Knapp’s vehicle as it was coming out of the driveway. No injuries were reported. Knapp was issued a written warning for failure to grant right of way.

Easton

Disorderly conduct arrest

On Saturday, Sept. 8, at around 7:45 p.m., a call came into the EPD regarding a domestic dispute amongst siblings. The parties involved got into a verbal argument that quickly turned physical. Both parties were given misdemeanor summons for disorderly conduct and released on a promise to appear. The offenders were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 10.

Redding

Family dispute

On Monday, Sept. 3, on Dittmar Road at about 11:30 a.m., a caller said her ex-husband of 17 years showed up at their residence. He wanted to see it for the last time before foreclosure. The caller said the ex refused to pay mortgage since 2016. The caller would not allow him in the house and told him to leave. He eventually left prior to the officers’ arrival.

Fraud/ID theft

On Tuesday, Sept. 4, at about 9:30 a.m., on Route 58 and Hopewell Woods Road, a caller said she was advised by Experian about fraudulent activity. Someone attempted to open up a credit card using her information for Fingerhut. There was no monetary loss. This is under investigation.