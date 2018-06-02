Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston

Weston

Larceny theft from building

On Wednesday, May 23, police were called to an unoccupied residence at 291 Newtown Turnpike with a report that an individual was actively stealing outdoor speakers from the home.

According to police, Brian Genovese, who works for Teresa Bennett, the home’s property manager, said that after he pulled into the driveway to check on the property, he observed an unidentified man coming from behind the house carrying a ladder and holding two outdoor speakers which had been pulled from the home.

According to police, Genovese said the man told him he was at the house to do a job for a contractor and had removed the speakers in order to repair them. Genovese then called Bennett who told him no one was scheduled to do any work at the house. Bennett told police she then spoke to the man, who identified himself as “Steve Thompson,” who said he had been sent to the home by a contractor to do work on the home. Bennett told police no work had been authorized and she wished to press charges.

Police questioned the man, who was identified as Salvatore Giannitti, 47, of Christopher Hill Road, Weston. Giannitti told police a contractor had sent him to the home to repair the speakers. Police called the contractor who said he was not doing any work in the area and there was no reason he know of for Giannitti to be at the residence.

Police issued Giannitti a misdemeanor summons for larceny sixth degree, and simple trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

Motor vehicle accident

Weston police responded to a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Old Hyde Road and Lords Highway on Thursday, May 24, shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Shirley Blackman, 89, of Old Hyde Road told police she approached the intersection headed north and proceeded through, hitting a car coming from the west. The driver of the other vehicle and a witness stated Blackman did not stop at the intersection, while the other driver did.

Blackman was issued a written warning for failure to obey a stop sign.

Redding

Crisis intervention

On Thursday, May 24, at 6:19 p.m., on Simpaug Turnpike, there was a report of an out-of-control 9-year-old child. The child was taken to the hospital by EMS for evaluation.

Found property

On Tuesday, May 22, at 10:12 p.m., a license plate was found on Sunset Hill Road near Route 58. The plate is Connecticut AE-39233.

Sexual assault

On Saturday, May 26, at 5:18 p.m., there was a report of a person at Norwalk Hospital who had been the victim of a sexual assault that occurred in Redding. As this time, the department is investigating but waiting for the victim to come forward and file a report.

Disorderly conduct

On Saturday, May 26, at 11:31 p.m. on Umpawaug Road, Redding police received a call from the Wilton Police Department that it had in custody a person charged with DWI who had also been involved in a domestic dispute.

A married couple had been having an argument over drinking and the husband had punched a few holes in the walls before leaving.

Matthew Murray, 30, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $500 surety bond. He had a court date of Tuesday, May 29, at state Superior Court in Danbury.

Motor vehicle crash

On Friday, May 25, at 4:24 p.m. there was a motor vehicle crash with minor injuries on Route 107 and Portland Avenue.

Ernarde Dasilva was driving behind a car driven by Christia Mueller, who was making a left turn. Dasilva’s car then rear-ended Mueller’s car. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

Dasilva was issued an infraction complaint ticket for following too closely and for driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Easton

Alarm use fee

The alarm use fee in Easton runs from July 1 through June 30, 2019, and is due and payable on or before July 1.

In accordance with the Easton town ordinance pertaining to alarm systems, each permit holder must pay a renewal use fee of $20 to the Easton Police Department on or before July 1 of each year. A new alarm registration is $25.

Residents who have changes or additions to their current contact information may submit those changes on the registration form online or contact the police department.

Residents may pay online at eastonctpolice.com/community-info/alarms/ or send a check payable to Town of Easton Police Dept., 700 Morehouse Road, Easton CT 06612. Those with questions may call the department at 203-268-4111.

Enforcement action may be taken for unpaid renewal or an unregistered alarm.