Weekly Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston.

Redding

Crisis intervention

On Tuesday, May 8, at 7:39 p.m., there was a crisis intervention at Meadow Ridge.



There was a report of a 22-year-old delivery person for Meadow Ridge who was suffering a mental issue after making a delivery.



Officers responded and he was transported to the emergency room by Georgetown emergency responders for an evaluation.

Disorderly conduct

On Wednesday, May 9, at about 10:30 p.m., there was a report of disorderly conduct/domestic dispute at a residence on Peaceable Street.



A married couple was having an argument over alcohol consumption. A protective order was issued regarding the incident. The matter is still under investigation.

On Sunday, May 13, at about 10:30 a.m., there was a report of disorderly conduct between two elderly Meadow Ridge residents. They were separated without further incident prior to the officer’s arrival.

False report

On Tuesday, May 8, an Apple Lane resident reported that someone called her stating there was a warrant for her arrest. The notification was false. This matter is still under investigation.

Vandalism

On Sunday, May 13, a Poverty Hollow Road resident reported that someone blew up his mailbox sometime overnight with some type of firework. The matter is still under investigation.

Theft from a motor vehicle

On Monday, May 14, at about 10 a.m., a Longwood Road resident reported that someone had entered her unlocked vehicle overnight in the driveway and stolen her purse. The purse contained a wallet and some keys. There is no estimated value of its contents at this time. The matter is still under investigation.

Easton

Arrests

On Friday, May 11, Michael E. Matthews, 26, of Center Road in Easton was arrested and charged with DWI after being pulled over for erratic driving. He appeared intoxicated, had a strong order of an alcoholic beverage and admitted to having consumed alcohol.



After failing standard field sobriety tests, Matthews was arrested. He was released on a $100 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 22.

On Sunday, May 13, Megha Dhond, 21, of Buckingham Lane in Greenwich was arrested for assault after striking her victim in the face when she got upset about having to leave a family celebration in Easton. She was released on a promise to appear and had a court date of May 14.

Weston

Erratic driving

Following a report to police about erratic driving on Friday, May 11, police found a vehicle matching the description stopped on the side of Weston Road, near Good Hill Road. The vehicle’s driver, Kerensa Stewart, 18, of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., told police her car was damaged after hitting a guardrail on Old Mill Road while she was attempting to pass another car. Stewart was issued an infraction for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to maintain the proper lane.