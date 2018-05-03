Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston

Weekly Police Log for Redding, Easton, and Weston.

Redding

Fraud

On April 23 at 8:29 p.m., a Sullivan Drive resident reported that someone opened up a PayPal account in his name. No other information is available at this time. This case is under investigation.

On April 28, a 92-year-old Meadow Ridge resident reported being scammed out of several hundred dollars. No other information is available at this time. The case is under investigation.

Police received all positive emails from parents regarding the mock crash that occurred at Joel Barlow High School on Monday morning, April 30.

Easton

Warrant arrest

On April 27, the police processed Mark Lindsay, 48, of Legion Avenue in Stratford on an arrest warrant, charging him with burglary in the third degree and larceny in the fourth degree. He committed a burglary at 349 Black Rock Road on Nov. 1, 2017. Lindsay is currently incarcerated on similar charges in other areas.

Scam text

A local resident reported getting a text message from a coworker who asked her to send $300 in iTunes gift cards. The number the text was sent from was not the correct phone number of her coworker.

Dumping

On April 27, the Easton Police Department received reports of plywood and items dumped on Everett Road.

Bobcat sighting

On April 29, a caller reported seeing a mountain lion in the caller’s yard on Hillside Drive. Dispatch informed the resident it was likely a bobcat, as mountain lions are not indigenous to the area.

Weston

Traveling too fast

Shortly before noon on April 25, Rachel Mensah of Wilton was driving on Norfield Road and while attempting to negotiate a curve lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail, traveling approximately 30 feet across the guardrail before coming to a rest. Mensah was cited for traveling too fast for conditions.