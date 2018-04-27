Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston

Weekly Police Log for Redding, Easton, and Weston.

Redding

Fraud

On Monday, April 16, a resident on Cricklewood Road reported that his identity had been stolen and someone had opened accounts at Citibank and Capital One.

The incident is still under investigation.

Warrant service

On Sunday, April 22, at 4:35 p.m., Danbury police served a Redding PRAWN warrant to Ashley Lumbra, 24, of Lufting Avenue, N.Y., for failure to appear.

The report is not complete at this time.

Well-being check

On Monday, April 23, at 11:09 a.m., officers assisted the Monroe Police Department with a Wood Road resident who made reference to suicide while in Monroe.

The person was located in Redding and then transported by ambulance to Danbury Hospital without incident.

Property damage

On Thursday, April 19, at 2:21 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of Joel Barlow High School. There were no injuries.

Easton

Coyote spotting

On Friday, April 6, a caller reported he saw a coyote the size of a large German shepherd on Morehouse Road, headed toward Morning Glory Drive.

Arrest

Giuseppina Amatuzzi-Branch, 56, of Sport Hill Road, was arrested on Wednesday, April 18, for disorderly conduct at her residence after an argument with the victim. She was given a court date of April 19.

Dumping

On Wednesday, April 18, a caller reported garbage being dumped in the area of North Park Avenue and Andrews Road. The caller stated that this is a continuing problem in the area.

Weston

Public disturbance

A Weston man was issued an infraction for creating a public disturbance following a verbal altercation at Weston Center on Wednesday, April 18.

According to police, James DeAngelis, 57, of Weston got into an argument in the parking lot at Weston Center with Raymond Fitzgerald, 51, of Brookfield after Fitzgerald entered the parking lot in his vehicle at a high rate of speed. DeAngelis also pounded on the hood of Fitzgerald’s vehicle and was charged with creating a public disturbance.

Power wire accident

On Sunday, April 22, a cyclist was injured after striking a low-voltage power wire on Newtown Turnpike and falling to the ground. The wire was disconnected from an adjacent house and draped parallel to the pole. The cyclist fell onto the pavement after hitting the wire and was treated at the scene and transported to Norwalk Hospital.