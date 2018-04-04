Police Log for Redding, Easton, Weston

Weekly Police Log for the towns of Redding and Easton.

Easton

Dumping

On March 21, a caller reported that at some time overnight a vehicle backed up into his driveway and dumped items on his lawn. The caller stated the vehicle also damaged his lawn as it left.

On March 25, a caller reported that garbage and opened paint cans were dumped in the road in the area of North Park Avenue and Deepwood Road. The caller said this is a continuing problem in this area.

Carjacking assistance

On March 25, K-9 TJ assisted the Bridgeport Police Department in tracking for suspects after police recovered a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking.

Burglary

On March 30, the Easton Police Department received a residential burglar alarm regarding an active burglar alarm at the residence at 99 Buck Hill Road. The rear doorway, which led to the interior of the garage, was ajar. Upon closer inspection, it appeared the door had been pried open. The residence was cleared for any intruders. Trumbull Canine “Storm” arrived on the scene and assisted with the investigation. Storm began a track from the rear door which had sustained a forced entry. The track stopped abruptly approximately 15 yards north of the residence on Buck Hill Road. It is apparent that the burglar(s) may have entered a waiting vehicle at that location.

The residence alarm system has a five-minute audible alarm delay. It is probable that this alarm scared off any intruders who were inside the residence. The investigation is continuing.

Redding

Fraud

A resident of Deer Hill Road walked into the police station on March 20 and said he had received a call from Bank of America stating that an account had been opened in his name. This seemed suspicious to him, he said.

The victim stated he wasn’t sure it was Bank of America, so he hung up and called the formal bank number. He was advised there was no suspicious activity on his account.

The call he received might have been a phishing scam, he was told.

He stated later that he observed a hold had been placed on his account by the bank. He was contacted by the bank and asked to go to the branch location, where he was shown that an account had been been fraudulently opened in his name. It looked as though the bank blocked all activity on that fraudulent account.

He is not out of any money, and provided a written statement to the officer.

The victim stated he was uncertain how or where the account was opened in his name. The officer provided information regarding identity theft and advised him to run credit reports and change all his passwords.

Arrests

Redding police arrested a Fairfield resident in a sexual assault case dating from July 15, 2017.

On July 15, 2017, Redding police received a call from Danbury Hospital advising them that a female wanted to speak with police about a sexual assault that had occurred in Redding the night before.

The victim is a 22-year-old Redding resident. The accused, John Quinn, is 20 and from Fairfield.

The victim said she was at a holiday gathering at a friend’s house in Redding and a male she met that night asked her for a ride home. She agreed to drive him home and they ended up falling asleep in her car. When she woke up, she said, he was assaulting her.

Quinn was arrested on March 19. and charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree. He had a $175,000 cash bond and was arraigned at court the next day after a lengthy investigation.

On March 29, there was a warrant arrest for a domestic dispute from a man and woman who used to be a couple. The arrest was for disorderly conduct.

Missing in the woods

On Sunday, April 1, at 6 p.m., there was a report of two 13-year-old boys who got lost in the wooded area of Devil’s Den Preserve, which is located in Redding and Weston.

The boys got lost in the wooded area. The Redding and Weston Police and Fire Departments searched the area for the boys and were unable to locate them.

While still in the woods searching, at 7:30 p.m., they received a call from a Weston resident that the boys had knocked on the front door and advised the homeowner that they were lost. They were later returned home.

Weston

Thefts from motor vehicles

Weston police have received a number of reports about thefts from unlocked cars.

On March 16, two residents on Cannondale Road reported their vehicles had been gone through. Cash, credit cards, two laptops and a briefcase were reported missing. The briefcase was later recovered by Wilton police following a theft in their town.

While at the call on Cannondale Road, police found a brown purse with a wallet and license inside it belonging to a resident on Cindy Lane. A resident at the home on Cindy Lane said the purse had been taken from a vehicle at the property which had been unlocked overnight. A debit card was reported missing from the purse.

Also on March 16, a resident of Brookwood Lane reported an unlocked vehicle on the property had been gone through overnight. An iPod charger was reported missing.

Stolen packages

On March 17, a resident on Rogues Ridge Road reported that four packages delivered by USPS to his mailbox were missing.