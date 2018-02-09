Police log for Redding, Easton, and Weston:

Redding

Lost property is found

On Monday, Jan. 29, a woman called the Redding Police Department to report a purse and personal items found on the side of Old Redding Road.

This relates to an incident several months ago when a New Milford woman reported she had parked her car at a Police Activities League parking lot in Danbury, and when she returned, she discovered a window smashed and items taken out of the car.

The thief then apparently drove to Topstone and dumped the items on Old Redding Road.

Easton

Warrant for arrest

On Monday, Jan. 29, at 4:50 p.m., Brian Ciambra, 45, of Avalon Gates, Trumbull, was placed under arrest after he went to the Easton Police Department to turn himself in. He had learned an active arrest warrant was held by the Easton Police Department for violation of a restraining order. Ciambra was assigned a court date of Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Bridgeport Courthouse, and was released on a promise to appear.

Motor vehicle accident

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, a caller reported she had struck a telephone pole on Burroughs Road with the rear quarter of her vehicle, which smashed the window. The caller stated she was not injured and the airbags did not deploy. The caller was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

DWI warrant arrest

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, Hailey Young, 24, of Morehouse Road went to the Easton Police Department to turn herself in after learning the department held an active warrant for her arrest. On Nov. 28, 2017, Young was involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident on South Park Avenue. Her vehicle had struck a large rock along the northbound lane of South Park Avenue. Young was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Young was advised of her Miranda rights and was processed pursuant to Easton Police Department policy. She was assigned a court date of Monday, Feb. 12, at the Bridgeport Courthouse, and was released on a promise to appear. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and improper turn-no signal.

Motor vehicle thefts

On Friday, Feb. 2, a caller reported one of her vehicles was entered into the night before and various items, including her purse and car key, were stolen.

On Friday, Feb. 2, a caller reported one of his vehicles was entered into sometime after 11:30 p.m. the previous night.

On Friday, Feb. 2, a caller stated she was house sitting and her mother’s vehicle was entered into and items were stolen.

Erratic driver

On Feb. 1, a 9-1-1 caller reported he was driving behind a white van on Route 59 traveling erratically northbound passing Abbey Road. The caller said the vehicle had just crossed into Monroe, and provided the Monroe Police Department with information.

Weston

Stolen license plate

Police were dispatched to Aspetuck Country Club for the report of a stolen license plate on Monday, Jan. 29.

An officer arrived and was told by the victim that her license plate was missing. She knew it was stolen because the plate was securely fastened to the front of her car and she had not hit anything.

Fraud

A Weston man came to the police on Monday, Jan. 29, to report suspicious charges made to his account from a Walmart ATM in Kissimmee, Fla.

Two charges were made, for $302 and $202. The man stated that the charges were not authorized and he was advised by his bank to file a police report.

Car accident

Weston police were dispatched to a one-car accident on Calvin Road on Thursday, Feb. 1, at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The operator, a 17-year-old from Weston, was traveling southbound on Calvin Road when he lost control of his vehicle and was unable to straighten it out. He swerved toward the side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Conditions of the road at the time of the accident were icy and wet.

The operator was transported to Norwalk Hospital for observation via Weston EMS. He was given a citation for traveling too fast for conditions.